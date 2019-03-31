Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,024.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $1,028.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price (up previously from $930.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price (up previously from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $932.65.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,890 shares of company stock worth $11,371,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

