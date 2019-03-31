Suntrust Banks Inc. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.
In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $111,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $301,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.58.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
Read More: Cost of Equity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.