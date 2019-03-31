Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 29.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,603,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 72,803 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $123.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $139.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

