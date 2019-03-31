Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$68.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total transaction of C$1,072,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Steven Walter Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$1,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,166,822.72.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$43.31. 3,221,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.82 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.21852093136837 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

