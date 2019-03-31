Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $142,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INN stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.
