Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.22. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 176.69% and a return on equity of 108.51%. Analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $157,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 494,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.