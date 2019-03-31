Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €52.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.70 ($61.28) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.11 ($72.22).

ETR SAX opened at €52.20 ($60.70) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €63.90 ($74.30). The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

