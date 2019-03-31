Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $43.17 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00007721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX and Upbit. Storj has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and $16.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00420957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01576930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00241143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, Liquid, Binance, IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tidex, ABCC, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, Livecoin, IDAX, Poloniex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.