Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,091,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,887,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pfizer by 25,792.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, grace capital increased its position in Pfizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 116,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

