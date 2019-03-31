Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

