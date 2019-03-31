Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in WD-40 (WDFC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $125.70 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

