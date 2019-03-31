Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 636,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 304,291 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,405,000 after buying an additional 990,845 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $14,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $20.20 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

