Stifel Financial Corp Sells 795 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

