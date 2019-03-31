Stifel Financial Corp Sells 103,007 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,007 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $14.84 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

