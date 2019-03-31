Stifel Financial Corp Has $2 Million Position in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 458,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,796,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,837.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,855 shares of company stock worth $6,238,834. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

