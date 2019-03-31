Stephens Initiates Coverage on SM Energy (SM)

Stephens began coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 3.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.