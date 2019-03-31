State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 40,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $166,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

