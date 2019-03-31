Stabilus SA (STM) Receives €68.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.88 ($80.09).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

STM stock traded up €1.68 ($1.95) on Thursday, reaching €43.00 ($50.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €43.42 ($50.49) and a 12-month high of €89.35 ($103.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

