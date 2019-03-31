Stabilus SA (STM) Receives €68.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.88 ($80.09).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

STM stock traded up €1.68 ($1.95) on Thursday, reaching €43.00 ($50.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €43.42 ($50.49) and a 12-month high of €89.35 ($103.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

