Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,966.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

CADE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,761.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

