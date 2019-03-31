Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (G)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 555,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 256,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $35.18 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. Genpact’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.97.

In other Genpact news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,323,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,605,440 shares of company stock worth $51,820,019 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

