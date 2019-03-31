Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Integer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,278,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Integer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.42 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

