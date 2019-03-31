Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

SFM stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $396,104.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $41,565,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,308,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

