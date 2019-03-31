Splunk (SPLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.56.

SPLK stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,860,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $170,053.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,003.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,725 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

