Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Position Boosted by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 3.5% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,753,000. OZ Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after buying an additional 674,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after buying an additional 462,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 704,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after buying an additional 343,921 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,453,000 after buying an additional 310,584 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 860,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $1,387,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

