Spectris plc (SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,646.43 ($34.58).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,195 ($41.75) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other Spectris news, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,658 ($34.73) per share, with a total value of £106,320 ($138,925.91). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,807 in the last quarter.

LON SXS traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,510 ($32.80). 329,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 164.90 ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) by GBX 9.70 ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Spectris will post 17169.2311751484 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 40.50 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $20.50. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

