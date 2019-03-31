SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 191,937.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 451,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 451,053 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 910,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 424,282 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $42.68 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $43.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/spdr-wells-fargo-preferred-stock-etf-psk-stake-lifted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.