SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $79,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-position-decreased-by-finemark-national-bank-trust.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.