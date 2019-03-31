SpaceChain (SPC) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EXX, Bittrex and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $422,499.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001198 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.