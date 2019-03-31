Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $929,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stock

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 117,593 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $152.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

