SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.