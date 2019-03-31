SophiaTX (SPHTX) Trading 20% Higher This Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 20% higher against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $94,274.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $706.72 or 0.17245151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00063279 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011505 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 353,656,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,194,560 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Hotbit, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

