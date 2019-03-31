Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New York REIT (NYRT) Share Price

Media stories about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a media sentiment score of -1.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:NYRT traded up $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. New York REIT has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $75.30.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

