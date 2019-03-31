Smartlands (SLT) Price Tops $3.83 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Smartlands has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00093489 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $43,188.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00422632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01577004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00239264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

