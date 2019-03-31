Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stake Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.11% of Smart Global worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Smart Global news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $166,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,032 shares of company stock worth $1,088,876. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

