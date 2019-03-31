Sleep Number (SNBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.20

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 21096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Barclays started coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 178.70% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $302,999.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $1,450,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,690 shares of company stock worth $5,717,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sleep Number by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 194,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

