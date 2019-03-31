Simmons First National (SFNC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $19,679,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $9,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.