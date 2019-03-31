Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

