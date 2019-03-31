Siemens AG (SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Siemens from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 170,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

