SHPING 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $256,119.00 and $0.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00422287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.01583661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00241014 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006895 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003411 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,068,026 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

