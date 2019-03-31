Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Decreases By 27.5%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,342,945 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,229,945 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $270,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,689 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,570.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,576,757. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

