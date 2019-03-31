Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Decreases By 27.5%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,342,945 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,229,945 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $270,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,689 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,570.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,576,757. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.