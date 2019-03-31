Short Interest in iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (ALT) Increases By 90.9%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,452,977 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,284,847 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,257,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

