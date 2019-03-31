Short Interest in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Decreases By 24.9%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,751,656 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 96,832,513 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,347,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy aapl” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,989,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

