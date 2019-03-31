Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.03 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $525.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

