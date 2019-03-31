Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,173.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $815.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

