Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,157,536 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

