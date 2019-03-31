Senior plc (SNR) Receives GBX 284 Average PT from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 284 ($3.71).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Senior to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham sold 19,244 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £40,027.52 ($52,303.04).

SNR stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Thursday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.60 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $907.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.19. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

