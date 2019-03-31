Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

