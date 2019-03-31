Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,012,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-purchases-new-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.