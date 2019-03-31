Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 14,022 Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,119,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 396,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 392,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $162,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

