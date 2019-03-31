Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $49.86 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-invests-473000-in-ishares-core-1-5-year-usd-bond-etf-istb.html.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.